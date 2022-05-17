WATCH: First responders help evacuate nursing home during fire

Contests
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam video has now been released showing the scene as first responders helped evacuate Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home residents during a fire.

Monroe Fire Officials say the fire was due to a failure in a ventilation fan in the ceiling of a storage room.

The fan’s plastic cover caught fire and fell down spreading the fire to items stored inside the closet.

Fire investigators were unable to determine whether or not the malfunction was due to a lightning strike on May 6 that caused other issues within the nursing home.

Fire officials say one person went to the hospital for a medical issue unrelated to the fire.

