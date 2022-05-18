Bengals sign first-round pick Dax Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals and first-round pick Dax Hill have reached an agreement on a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hill, a cornerback out of Michigan, was selected 31st overall by the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#Bengals make it official. First round pick Dax Hill signs his contract.



He's the first of all the six draft picks to sign. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 18, 2022

The Michigan product played in 33 games during his college career, starting 23 of those.

He accumulated 151 tackles, four interceptions and 20 total passes defended during his time as a Wolverine.

Hill was named to the All Big Ten first team in 2021.

