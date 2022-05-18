Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals sign first-round pick Dax Hill

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals and first-round pick Dax Hill have reached an agreement on a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hill, a cornerback out of Michigan, was selected 31st overall by the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Michigan product played in 33 games during his college career, starting 23 of those.

He accumulated 151 tackles, four interceptions and 20 total passes defended during his time as a Wolverine.

Hill was named to the All Big Ten first team in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Ohio State football
Ohio State’s Ryan Day receives contract extension
The four inaugural inductees were Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.
Bengals announce candidates for 2022 Ring of Honor Class; voting now open
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Luke Franzoni breaks Xavier home run record
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Luke Franzoni breaks Xavier home run record
Chris LePore
UC Basketball Conversation on Sportswrap