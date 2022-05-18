Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings

A couple of alleged hate crimes over the weekend have left people on edge. One pastor thinks it will lead to more guns in church. (WSMV)
By Courtney Allen and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A couple of alleged hate crimes committed over the weekend at a grocery store in New York and a church in California are leaving people on edge.

Some churches say they are expecting more members to start arming themselves when coming to worship.

One pastor told WSMV that due to recent violence nationwide, fewer people are coming to church and more are coming armed.

“A lot of people walk in doors now to worship, and they are armed because they are afraid,” Family Affairs Ministries Pastor Glenda Sutton said.

Sutton said violence at churches in recent years has had an impact on her organization.

“There are some sassy sisters holding their babies with pistols in their purses,” Sutton said. “Some grandmas have their bibles and making sure they have enough bullets.”

Sutton said she thinks even more of her members will start carrying after two alleged hate crimes over the weekend in other parts of the country.

On Saturday, 10 Black people were killed in a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, one person was killed in a shooting at a Taiwanese church in Southern California.

“The men and fathers, I am certain, they are going to be more protective of their families,” Sutton said.

Sutton said incidents like these make it harder to welcome new church members.

“Are they here to worship or are they here to hurt me?” Sutton asked. “What social media platforms have they been on?”

Sutton shared her message to others.

“Love the hell out of everyone you encounter,” she said. “Maybe your love you’re sending out might reach the one who might harm somebody.”

Sutton said insurance companies are now requiring those working as armed security in churches be listed on the church’s policy.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip
This Saturday, make plans to come to bring your kids to Middleton-Mills Park in Covington for...
Covington park to host day encouraging outdoor learning for families
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says