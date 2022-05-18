Cincinnati father-of-seven’s 2013 shooting death remains a mystery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week marks nine years since Shawn Guilford, a father of seven, was shot to death in South Fairmount.

The homicide remains unsolved to this day, leaving Shawn’s mother, Arnella Guilford, in an unyielding state of grief.

“He was supposed to come home that night, but he didn’t,” Arnella said Tuesday. “He didn’t.”

Officers found Shawn shot inside a gold Buick LeSabre on Wickam Place just before 9 p.m. on May 19, 2013.

“I was asleep. I’ll never forget,” Arnella said. “It was 1:15, and my daughter-in-law called me.... ‘Did anyone call you?’ Shawn’s been shot and he’s dead.”

Arnella can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt him.

“He loved his kids,” she said.

She adds Shawn left behind four brothers, a fiancée and those seven kids. She says she sees him in each of his children.

“To me, he’s not gone, he’s still here,” she said. “He has his first grandchild on the way, which he’ll never get to see.”

Cincinnati police said shortly after Shawn’s death that no witnesses had come forward. It’s something that haunts Shawn’s family even now.

“It’s very hard because there’s someone out there that knows what happened but they’re not telling,” Arnella said. “How would they feel if it was them?”

Shawn’s mother is now asking people to come forward if they have information.

“Please, if anybody knows anything, please tell.”

There is a $2,500 reward in the case.

If you have any information into the shooting death of Shawn Guilford, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

