Covington park to host day encouraging outdoor learning for families

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - This Saturday, make plans to come to bring your kids to Middleton-Mills Park in Covington for “Kids to Parks Day.”

The designated day is geared toward getting kids and their families outside to learn and play together.

“We are celebrating Kids to Parks Day, which is an opportunity to get kids and families out in the out of doors,” says Kenton County Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Rhonda Ritzi. “Just come out and play. We’re going to have some crafts, we’re going to have some snacks, we’re going to have a hike and some scavenger hunts.”

This is not the first time the park and the Kenton County Public Library have teamed up for an event for kids at local parks.

Saturday’s event is also part of Kenton County Public Library’s “Remake Learning Days,” which kicked off last weekend. It is a multi-days event that encourages learning in interactive ways involving both kids and adults.

“All of our kids and families just love to come out and spend time in the park,” says Ritzi. “They enjoy the nature crafts that we do, kind of gives them a little bit of a feeling of being a part of the park. Being out in nature gives them a chance especially with the scavenger hunt to be able to interact with their kids, finding those special items that are on the list and making it a good experience for the kids and family.”

“We want children and their parents to be able to experience reading and learning in all varieties of environments,” explains Kenton County Public Library School Outreach Programmer Jennifer Beach, “Inside, outside, in the library, outside the library. You can read anywhere and we want to encourage that.”

The event will happen rain or shine. It is free but, you are asked to register on the library’s site so they bring enough crafts for everyone.

“We want people to interact with their children, we want them to interact with nature and just experience some learning and some fun either with little ones or on their own,” says Beach.

There will be a snack but you are asked to bring a water bottle. It will be at Shelter House No. 2, which is toward the back of the park.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Middleton-Mills Park in Covington.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.