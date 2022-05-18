Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former P&G employee is in custody following “threats” he allegedly made against his ex-employer, according to Covington Assistant Chief of Police Brian Valenti.

P&G said earlier Wednesday that were made aware “of a potential security concern” and chose to close their downtown offices for the day. The other Cincinnati-area P&G locations operated as normal.

“A Kenton County deputy received information in regards (to the now-former employee) and threats made regarding his former employer, P&G,” Kenton County Chief Deputy Patrick Morgan said in a news release. “The information was turned over to Cincinnati police, who are handling the case.”

He referred further questions to CPD.

A May 17 “officer safety bulletin” a source sent to FOX19 NOW claims a Covington man told two people “I’m shutting the world down via Cincinnati tomorrow.”

The man said in an email to a former CEO he was now in control and told his family he was “now running P&G,” according to the document.

The bulletin says the man’s family told police he suffers from mental illness. The individual was an employee at P&G before being fired in 2021 for not returning to the office after the company ended COVID-19 guidelines that allowed employees to work from home, according to the bulletin sent from the source.

The bulletin says the man does not have a criminal history but does have access to firearms. The document also states the man has pointed firearms at law enforcement previously.

“Officers should use extreme caution if they come in contact with [the man],” the bulletin reads.

The bulletin reads that it is not intended to be shared outside law enforcement and “should not be considered a complete detailing of information.”

The Covington man named in the bulletin “is not currently wanted,” according to the document.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the former employee because he has not been charged with a crime.

Multiple officers including the SWAT team arrived at P&G’s offices off Fifth and Broadway streets earlier Wednesday.

BREAKING: P&G offices downtown are now closed .. They released a statement reading 'Given awareness of a potential security concern by Cincinnati Police, we have closed our downtown offices today out of an abundance of caution'

A police spokesman released a statement Wednesday morning to FOX19 NOW that said P&G contacted CPD late Tuesday night in reference to a security concern at their downtown location.

“With the recent incidents surrounding the nation, P&G made the decision for their employees not to report to work this morning. CPD is currently assisting P&G with this security concern. No further information will be provided at this time,” Sgt. Anthony Mitchell wrote.

Mass shootings killed and hurt several people over the weekend in Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California and Houston, Texas.

A Cincinnati police spokeswoman, Emily Szink, issued a “correction” Wednesday afternoon: “We would like to make a correction to a previous statement released by Sgt. Anthony Mitchell this morning....Currently, there is no reason to believe there is a correlation to this potential security threat and recent incidents in our country.”

She said the Cincinnati Police Department was contacted late Tuesday night by Kenton County “regarding intel they had received about Cincinnati-based P&G. Cincinnati Police offered to provide a security presence to P&G’s Downtown location as employees came to work. At 5:30 this morning, P&G made the security decision to close the downtown location on Wednesday, May 18 out of an abundance of caution.

“This is an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation. At this time, Cincinnati Police have not charged anyone. Any questions regarding P&G’s Downtown location reopening on Thursday, May 19, 2022, need to be directed towards P&G.”

