Florida truck driver desperate to find pup that went missing in Cincinnati

‘I just want my Lola back.’
Lola the dog
Lola the dog(Provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Florida truck driver stopped to make a delivery in Woodlawn recently. When he got back to his truck, his dog was gone.

It happened Wednesday, May 5 as Pedro Jose Reyes II was making a delivery at a business on Redna Terrace Road. Lola, the pup, has been missing for three weeks now.

“I really miss my dog. She’s my best friend,” Pedro Jose Reyes II said Tuesday from Florida, where he has since returned.

The pair live in Florida, but Reyes drives through Cincinnati nearly every week.

He got Lola three months into his job as a truck driver. She will turn 3 years old next month.

Reyes says she was essentially raised on the road. He describes her as sweet and shy.

“I just want my Lola back,” he said. “She... you know, nobody knows her like I do.”

Reyes says he was only gone for three minutes on May 5 when Lola disappeared.

“I walked around the side to let my dog out, and she just wasn’t there,” he recalled. “Which is no big deal. She’s a good dog, you know? I looked around. I thought for sure she was going to be, like, right there.”

Reyes looked for Lola for hours, even pushing back other deliveries. Eventually he had to leave. He says that was the hardest part.

The truck driver went to a Facebook group for those who have lost pets in the Tri-State. His post received more than 100 shares.

Although Lola still hasn’t shown up, he says the Cincinnati community has—with flyers posted around the neighborhood.

“People in Cincinnati have been surprisingly really good about it,” he said.

Locals have posted signs, sent Reyes links and put boots on the ground looking for Lola in the hopes she’ll be able to return her to Reyes’s arms.

