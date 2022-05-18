Forest Hills students to walkout in protest after diversity day scrapped

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Students in the Forest Hills School District in eastern Hamilton County are planning to walk out of class Wednesday to protest after the school board recently scrapped Tupin High School’s annual Racial Diversity Awareness Day.

The school board initially postponed it from March 31 to Wednesday so parents could receive the agenda, lineup of speakers and sign permission slips for their children to attend.

Then the board indefinitely postponed it by stipulating the event could not use school resources or occur during school hours.

“Forest Hills School District is aware of potential demonstrations being planned by students during the school day on May 18,” the school district said in a statement late Tuesday to FOX19 NOW.

“The district recognizes and respects the rights of its students to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to assemble peaceably and to express ideas and opinions. The first priority for FHSD, at all times, is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for every student and we will continue with our commitment to maintain a high level of safety for students while on campus.”

Racial Diversity Awareness Day has been held on a voluntary basis every year since at least 2017. There’s typically a series of activities, discussions, video clips and breakout sessions with guest speakers that focus on history, the criminal justice system and empathy, according to the event’s permission slip.

This year the event was scheduled to include guest speakers from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Back2Back Ministries Cincinnati and Cincinnati’s Citizen Complaint Authority.

The event schedule was to include participation segments such as “Step to the Line” which asks students anonymously to answer questions such as:

Have you ever been embarrassed or ashamed of your clothes, your house, or your family when growing up?

Was your grade school made up of people you felt were like yourself?

When you go to the doctor, is the doctor the same race as you?

Have you ever felt uncomfortable or angry about a remark or joke because of your race, ethnicity, age or class?

Some parents complained about taxpayer dollars supporting curricula related to critical race theory (CRT).

Four of the newly elected members of the Forest Hills School Board ran on platforms opposing CRT last November.

