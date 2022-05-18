Gas prices ‘not deterring’ Memorial Day weekend travelers, says AAA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans will be seeing an increase in travel numbers this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Cincinnati.

AAA released the numbers of holiday travelers for the Memorial Day weekend period, which is defined as Thursday, May 26, to Monday, May 30.

“Ohioans are ready to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a trip,” said Jamie Johnson, AAA retail manager. “After a long winter and cold spring, locals are ready to pack up the car, or catch a flight, a bus or a train in order to enjoy the warmer weather.”

A total of 1.48 million Ohioans are projected to travel over the weekend, according to AAA’s 2022 forecast. This is about 6.9% increase of 2021.

About 1.36 million of those will be driving, 71,275 will be flying and 44,663 will travel via ‘other’ (bus, train, cruise etc.).

The forecast adds that Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days with a combination of afternoon commuters and holiday travelers.

Nationwide, AAA is predicting 39.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend. This is an 8.3% increase over 2021 travel numbers.

Even though local gas prices are continuing to rise, AAA says that holiday travelers will not be deterred.

“Despite gas prices being over $4 a gallon, drivers will continue to use it as the preferred mode of transportation leading into Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Johnson says.

For travel questions and concerns, visit AAA’s website.

