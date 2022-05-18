Half Day Cafe closes Wyoming location due to staffing issues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Half Day Cafe’s Wyoming location has closed due to staffing issues, according to their Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Half Day Cafe posted a video and message announcing the decision.

Hundreds of people commented on the post, many of whom offered thanks for the 16 years of business in Wyoming.

Even though the Wyoming location is closing, Half Day Cafe says their Mason location will remain open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.