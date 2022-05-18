Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Half Day Cafe closes Wyoming location due to staffing issues

After 16 years, Half Day Cafe's Wyoming location has closed.
After 16 years, Half Day Cafe's Wyoming location has closed.(Janine / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Half Day Cafe’s Wyoming location has closed due to staffing issues, according to their Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Half Day Cafe posted a video and message announcing the decision.

Hundreds of people commented on the post, many of whom offered thanks for the 16 years of business in Wyoming.

Even though the Wyoming location is closing, Half Day Cafe says their Mason location will remain open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Thomas Marlow, 26, is indicted on 28 counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession...
Man confesses to 25 break-ins at different Batavia storage units over two day period
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’
Colerain paramedics celebrated for National EMS Week
National EMS Week at Colerain Fire Department
Students in the Forest Hills School District in eastern Hamilton County held a walkout...
Hundreds of Forest Hills students walk out to protest board scrapping diversity day