Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man confesses to 25 break-ins at different Batavia storage units over two day period

Thomas Marlow, 26, is indicted on 28 counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession...
Thomas Marlow, 26, is indicted on 28 counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession of criminal tools, two counts of vandalism and a count of tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man confessed to breaking into 25 different storage units at separate facilities over two days in Batavia Township.

Thomas Marlow, 26, is indicted on 28 counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession of criminal tools, two counts of vandalism and a count of tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Batavia Eastfork Storage and Discount Storage Plus on Old State Route 32 after multiple storage units were broken into between May 1 and May 3, the sheriff’s office said.

While watching surveillance video, deputies said they saw a man removing property from the facility during the night.

Deputies canvased the area of Old State Route 32 and came across a man, who matched the description of the suspect seen on video, walking along the road.

That man was identified as Marlow, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found cut padlocks inside his pockets, the sheriff’s said.

The 26-year-old told detectives he broke into 25 different storage units at Batavia Eastfork Storage and Discount Storage Plus, the sheriff’s office explained. Marlow also confessed to breaking into the Hustled Up on State Route 125 and First Baptist Church on SR-125 in Tate Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marlow took detectives to a wooded area where he stashed a “large amount” of stolen property, the sheriff’s office said. Tools, fishing equipment and a bicycle were among the stolen items.

The estimated value of the stolen items has not been determined yet.

Marlow was taken to the Clermont County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’
After 16 years, Half Day Cafe's Wyoming location has closed.
Half Day Cafe closes Wyoming location due to staffing issues
Colerain paramedics celebrated for National EMS Week
National EMS Week at Colerain Fire Department
Students in the Forest Hills School District in eastern Hamilton County held a walkout...
Hundreds of Forest Hills students walk out to protest board scrapping diversity day