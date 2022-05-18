Man confesses to 25 break-ins at different Batavia storage units over two day period

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man confessed to breaking into 25 different storage units at separate facilities over two days in Batavia Township.

Thomas Marlow, 26, is indicted on 28 counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession of criminal tools, two counts of vandalism and a count of tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Batavia Eastfork Storage and Discount Storage Plus on Old State Route 32 after multiple storage units were broken into between May 1 and May 3, the sheriff’s office said.

While watching surveillance video, deputies said they saw a man removing property from the facility during the night.

Deputies canvased the area of Old State Route 32 and came across a man, who matched the description of the suspect seen on video, walking along the road.

That man was identified as Marlow, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found cut padlocks inside his pockets, the sheriff’s said.

The 26-year-old told detectives he broke into 25 different storage units at Batavia Eastfork Storage and Discount Storage Plus, the sheriff’s office explained. Marlow also confessed to breaking into the Hustled Up on State Route 125 and First Baptist Church on SR-125 in Tate Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marlow took detectives to a wooded area where he stashed a “large amount” of stolen property, the sheriff’s office said. Tools, fishing equipment and a bicycle were among the stolen items.

The estimated value of the stolen items has not been determined yet.

Marlow was taken to the Clermont County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

