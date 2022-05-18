National EMS Week at Colerain Fire Department

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week is the 47th annual National Emergency Medical Services Week, and FOX19 NOW got a behind-the-scenes look at Colerain Township Fire Department.

FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher spoke with paramedics about what this appreciation week means to them.

Tyler Abbatiello, a Colerain Township paramedic, helps save people’s lives on a daily basis.

“If you see somebody hurting you want to help them,” says Abbatiello. “That’s really what drives us all at our core.”

Abbatiello adds that the road to becoming a paramedic is a rough one, but that it’s worth it in the end.

“It’s a pretty rough year for all of us,” says Abbatiello. “When we go through it, it’s a rough year for our families. We’re away from home a lot.”

When asked what it’s like to have a week dedicated to paramedics, Abbatiello says, “It is really cool.”

Abbatiello - and other paramedics - don’t do their job for that reason.

“The biggest rewards are the relationships we have with each other and what we can do for our community,” says Abbatiello.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.