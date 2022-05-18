NKY student fundraiser brings awareness to water scarcity

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - Students from a Northern Kentucky high school are preparing for the return of a fundraiser promoting water access for developing countries.

On May 25, about 250 students from Highlands High School’s junior class will participate in the Water Walk initiative, which brings awareness to how scarce water can be in developing countries.

Students will walk four miles (about 16 laps on Highlands Football Field) carrying five gallons of water with a team of four.

The junior class has participated in this event for about 10 years, but the event has been on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A couple of months ago, you probably couldn’t see the big picture of this happening, but it’s just exciting to see and involve my classmates,” says Emma Daly, a junior at Highlands.

While sifting through a yearbook, Daly noticed what previous Highlands students had accomplished through the Water Walk initiative. She approached her chemistry teacher, Colleen Epperson, to learn more about the project.

Daly and Epperson worked together to continue putting the plans in motion to get the event back up and running.

Part of the lessons during the Water Walk will include students learning about diseases caused by water and charities that help bring awareness about countries dealing with a water crisis.

A guest speaker, born in Rwanda, now an anesthesiologist at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, is scheduled to talk with the Highlands Juniors, as well.

“They’re also taking the information that they learned, and they are sharing that with friends, family, neighbors and co-workers,” says Epperson. “[They’re] then asking them for support in their walk through a pledge. It’s either a monetary pledge or a pledge that they will conserve water.”

Highlands Junior Olivia Kohler says that this type of fundraiser allows the students to get the ‘collaborative spirit’ back.

“It’s super fun to be back in the building and actually get to see each other’s faces and work on a project that is greater than us,” says Kohler.

The Water Walk initiative is scheduled to take place on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Highlands High School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.