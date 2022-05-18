NKY’s Thomas Massie wins nomination for US Representative

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky’s Thomas Massie on Tuesday night won the GOP nomination for Kentucky US Representative.

The Associated Press declared Massie the winner with 74 percent of the vote and 36 percent of precincts reporting.

He will face Democrat Matthew Lehman in November. Lehman was unopposed in Tuesday’s the primary.

Massie, who is seeking reelection, beat a field of Republican challengers including Claire Wirth, Alyssa McDowell and George Washington.

He has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, comprising all of Northern Kentucky, since his election in 2012.

Massie received an endorsement from President Donald Trump last week despite Trump’s description in 2020 of Massie as a “third-rate grandstander” whom he wanted thrown out of the Republican Party.

Even without Trump’s endorsement, Massie won by large margins in both the primary and general 2020 election.

