Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio State’s Ryan Day receives contract extension

Ohio State football
Ohio State football(Dan Keck)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day will remain on the Ohio State sidelines at least through the 2028 season, the university announced Wednesday.

Day, who took over for Urban Meyer in 2018, came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Ohio State.

The extension increases Day’s total compensation from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually, according to Ohio State. His base salary is $2 million per year, Ohio State said.

Since taking over the program in 2018, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record (23-1 Big Ten record).

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Ohio State earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes fell in the 2021 National Championship Game to Alabama.

Ohio State defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl, 48-45, to finish the 2021-22 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
‘I’m coming home’: Former Roger Bacon football star announces transfer to UC
Tre Tucker, UC wide receiver.
Sit-down with UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker
Cincinnati-native Cory Kiner leaving LSU for UC
Cincinnati-native Cory Kiner leaving LSU for UC
Steele coached previous four seasons at Xavier
Travis Steele Conversation: Introduced at Miami