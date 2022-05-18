Ohio State’s Ryan Day receives contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day will remain on the Ohio State sidelines at least through the 2028 season, the university announced Wednesday.

Day, who took over for Urban Meyer in 2018, came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Ohio State.

The extension increases Day’s total compensation from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually, according to Ohio State. His base salary is $2 million per year, Ohio State said.

Since taking over the program in 2018, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record (23-1 Big Ten record).

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Ohio State earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes fell in the 2021 National Championship Game to Alabama.

Ohio State defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl, 48-45, to finish the 2021-22 season.

