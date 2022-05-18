Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in East Price Hill

Reported shooting under investigation along Warsaw Avenue
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting early Wednesday evening in East Price Hill.

It happened sometime shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Warsaw Avenue.

One victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

No suspect information at this time.

Warsaw Avenue reopened after being briefly closed between Grand Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer
His next chance at parole would’ve been in March 2023.
Inmate killed at Warren Correctional Institution identified
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky
Perrin George March was arrested Friday after the FBI raided his home in Bellevue, Ky.
Man arrested after FBI finds gun, loaded magazines in NKY home

Latest News

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Registered sex offender arrested in NKY after requesting pics, sexual activity from teen
Patrick Berthelot led police on an hours-long interstate chase in 2020.
Driver sentenced in hours-long I-275 chase, wife abduction
Blackwell was driving along Hamilton Eaton Road in September of 2021 when a steel coil fell off...
Semi driver charged in connection with deadly 2021 steel coil crash in Butler County
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update