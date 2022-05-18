Police investigate shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting early Wednesday evening in East Price Hill.

It happened sometime shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Warsaw Avenue.

One victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

No suspect information at this time.

Just spoke with sergeant Heine from @CincyPD who confirmed a shooting took place on Wednesday at the Marathon Gas station on Warsaw Ave. He said one victim transported to UC medical.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/urIU2k8DoM — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) May 18, 2022

Warsaw Avenue reopened after being briefly closed between Grand Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more becomes available.

