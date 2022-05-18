Registered sex offender arrested in NKY after requesting pics, sexual activity from teen

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A registered sex offender was arrested once again after trying to engage in sexual conversations with a teenage girl.

Bradley Smith, 38, is being held on a $100,000 bond on charges of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and failure to comply with sex offender registration, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith allegedly talked to the teen girl on the phone and asked her for nude photos of herself and to engage in sexual activity with him, the sheriff’s office said.

On April 22, the sheriff’s office says detectives received tips regarding Smith’s actions.

Once detectives found out what was allegedly happening, the sheriff’s office said they found that Smith was not living at his registered home in Elsmere. He was actually living at an unregistered home in Walton, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives say Smith talked with the teen on the phone, asked her for inappropriate photos, and tried to get her to meet him for a sexual encounter.

We're told Smith is already a registered sex offender who was living at an unregistered address. (2/2) @FOX19 https://t.co/YudC1CcS3j — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) May 18, 2022

