Semi driver charged in connection with deadly 2021 steel coil crash in Butler County

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Charges have been filed against a Louisville semi driver in connection with a deadly crash more than six months ago.

Keith Blackwell pleaded no contest but was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter and unsecured load, according to court documents.

Blackwell was driving along Hamilton Eaton Road in September of 2021 when a steel coil fell off his semi and hit an SUV. Blackwell did call 911, saying he did not think anyone was hurt.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Blake Mulder, died in the crash.

Investigators say there was no strap or chain over the coil, which is required.

They also say another semi truck driver reported Blackwell had been driving erratically before the crash.

Initial police reports said Blackwell claimed another semi had cut him off and ran him off the road right before the steel coil fell.

Police say they found damage on the other semi, but there was no evidence Blackwell’s semi had gone off the road.

>> 911 calls from deadly Butler County steel coil crash released <<

Blackwell is serving a 90-day jail sentence with 45 days suspended, court records show.

He will then spend two years on probation.

Also part of his sentence, Blackwell is not allowed to have contact with the victim’s family and has to take a semi safety driving class.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

