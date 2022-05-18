SWAT team responds to P&G offices due to ‘potential security concern’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police SWAT team is on scene at Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati, which are closed Wednesday due to security concerns.

“Given awareness of a potential security concern by Cincinnati Police, we have closed our downtown offices today out of an abundance of caution,” the company wrote in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“All other Cincinnati-area locations remain open and P&G business remains operational and uninterrupted. We’re working closely with Cincinnati Police and don’t have additional details to share at this time.”

Multiple officers including the SWAT team arrived at P&G’s offices off Fifth and Broadway streets earlier this morning. They remain inside.

A police spokesman released a statement after FOX19 NOW contacted him and a department spokeswoman for comment earlier Wednesday morning:

“P&G contacted CPD late yesterday evening reference a security concern at their downtown location. With the recent incidents surrounding the nation, P&G made the decision for their employees not to report to work this morning. CPD is currently assisting P&G with this security concern. No further information will be provided at this time.”

