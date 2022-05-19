Contests
Amish buggy driver charged with OVI after horse hits Ashtabula County deputy’s cruiser (video)

By Chris Anderson and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Orwell man has been charged with OVI stemming from a May 14 incident, but the driver wasn’t operating a typical vehicle at the time.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Hague Road to help Orwell police with a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.

Police and deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver, identified in an Ashtabula County sheriff’s office report as Nathan Miller, did not stop.

“We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby.

Police pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

Miller was arrested for OVI and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

