Cincinnati among top 50 best places to live in U.S.

Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati was ranked as one of the best places to live in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Cincinnati ranked #41 on a list of 150 metro areas with an overall score of 6.4.

U.S. News says the ranking is based on quality of life, job market, value of living and desire to live in the area.

The report cited ‘a wealth of amenities’ including museums, professional sports teams and a wide selection of restaurants. It also added the excellent public, private and Montessori schools.

The report reads, “But Cincinnati is hardly a place that’s all work and no play. Locals love a good party, be it for the first day of baseball season or in honor of the city’s German heritage. Even when the event calendar is empty, residents have plenty of ways to stay busy, from visiting an array of museums to noshing on the region’s famous chili.”

Cincinnati also ranked #1 in best places to live in Ohio and #70 in best places to retire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

