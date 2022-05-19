Cincinnati location announced for immersive Van Gogh Experience

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Cincinnati finally has a location.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will debut at 18 West Fourth Street in Downtown Cincinnati. (See streetview map below)

The exhibit will feature more than 400 Van Gogh sketches, drawings and paintings. Visitors are invited to step into the creations projected floor-to-ceiling using state-of-the-art digital mapping technology.

Highlights include a two-story projection area, a one-of-a-king VR experience and a ten-minute multi-sensory journey through “a day in the life of the artist.” A drawing studio and additional galleries explore Van Gogh’s life, works and techniques.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the continued renaissance of West Fourth Street and to be a significant draw that will continue to bring art, culture and tourism back to Downtown Cincinnati,” said Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub. “Cincinnati has a vibrant arts community, and we look forward to sharing our award-winning Immersive Experience with the city and the entire region.”

The iconic building on West Fourth was built in 1860 when Van Gogh was 7. It started as the Fifth Bank Building before becoming Fifth Third Bank.

Retailer Gidding-Jenny converted the building and its soaring 40-ft. atrium when it expanded from its location down the street. The building’s priceless Rookwood facade, the signature mark of the Gidding-Jenny building, remains intact.

Tickets are on sale now via Fever’s marketplace and start from $32.20 for adults and $19.10 for children.

