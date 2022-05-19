Contests
Cow ‘visits’ Clermont County school

Cow escaped from farm and made it across the street to Monroe Elementary School.
Cow escaped from farm and made it across the street to Monroe Elementary School.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A runaway cow ended up in front of Monroe Elementary School in New Richmond on Wednesday.

Principal Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow lives on a farm across from the school.

Dr. Kuntz says the cow was getting a bath when she escaped and wandered to the front doors of Monroe Elementary.

The cow was safely returned to the farm after a few minutes of freedom.

Apparently, she did not want to get a bath... just like some kids.

Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow was trying to avoid a bath
Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow was trying to avoid a bath

