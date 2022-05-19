Cow ‘visits’ Clermont County school
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A runaway cow ended up in front of Monroe Elementary School in New Richmond on Wednesday.
Principal Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow lives on a farm across from the school.
Dr. Kuntz says the cow was getting a bath when she escaped and wandered to the front doors of Monroe Elementary.
The cow was safely returned to the farm after a few minutes of freedom.
Apparently, she did not want to get a bath... just like some kids.
