DAV, RecruitMilitary offer networking opportunities at job fair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the military community came together downtown Thursday to attend networking opportunities for the Cincinnati Veterans Job Fair.

RecruitMilitary, an employment center in Loveland, Ohio, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) hosted the job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

There are more than 9,000 job postings in Cincinnati available online from RecruitMilitary that work toward their mission: “to empower all veterans with meaningful career opportunities,” Event Director Raul Torres said.

Torres is a United States Marine Corps veteran and continues to serve as one of the leaders of the job fair.

“It excites me because I know the skills that that community brings to the civilian workforce,” says Torres. “Many veterans have great qualities that make them great candidates. They’re trainable, they have great work ethic and they’re efficient under pressure.”

In April, for the second straight month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate is below three percent among veterans.

Torres adds, “Who better to strengthen your workplace environment than hiring a community that has great leadership skills and understands the importance of teamwork. A year and a half ago, I was in the same shoes, so to be able to walk them through and bring them face to face with these employers in a way that makes sense, that brings a lot of gratification to us here at RecruitMilitary.”

Cincinnati Veterans Job Fair registration is free for military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

RecruitMilitary is continuing to remind members of the military community that if they can’t make it to the Cincinnati Veterans Job Fair, there are similar national and regional events throughout the year including an event in Columbus, Ohio, in November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.