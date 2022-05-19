Police investigating credit card fraud at Delhi restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Delhi community are taking to Facebook regarding concerns of credit card theft at local restaurants.

Delhi Township Police Lt. Ray Macaluso says one citizen reported to police about fraudulent charges.

”Two days ago, we received a complaint that a Delhi resident noticed some fraudulent charges on her debit card shortly after she went to a restaurant on Delhi pike,” Macaluso said. “She contacted us, and we began an investigation.”

The lieutenant says it’s too early to know if the restaurant, which FOX19 has chosen not to name, had anything to do with it.

He adds that Delhi police only know of the lone reported instance so far.

Macaluso says people should check their debit and credit cards consistently for fraudulent charges and pay with cash if possible.

”I think it’s also important to note that sometimes it’s not the business you just went to last,” he said. “When you use your credit card, it goes to a processing server company, and sometimes they’re compromised and it has nothing to do with the local business you went and visited.”

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.