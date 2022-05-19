FIRST ALERT: Strong storms tonight before 90s arrive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fog on Thursday morning will continue to lift, revealing mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase thanks to daytime heating ahead of storms that develop. Because some of these storms could be strong to severe, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.

There will be two timelines we’ll keep an eye on tonight through early Friday morning:

7PM Thursday through 11PM Thursday:

Rogue storm cells will fire off and bring all modes of severe weather, but strong winds and downpours will be primary concerns with these storms

Though the threat is low, we can’t entirely rule out the threat for hail or even an isolated tornado

11PM Thursday through 4AM Friday:

A weakening wave of energy will move in from the southwest towards the northeast. This will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall, making this again the primary concerns with the widespread storms

This should not affect the morning commute, barring any storm damage or power outages (which this threat appears to be low as of Thursday morning)

Friday morning will have clouds quickly move out as very warm, muggy air moves back into the tri-state, and for the first time since August 29th of 2021, Cincinnati will have a high of 91. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Another day of sticky heat and breezy winds will be with us on Saturday, though isolated showers and storms could develop in the evening hours and overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday will be wetter than Saturday, with widespread scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will also be cooler, but still seasonably warm in the mid 70s.

Monday will be the coolest day of the 7 day with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but it will be a dry day. More chances of showers and storms returns going into both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures going right back in the upper 70s and 80s.

