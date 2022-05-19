First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours, flooding concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to storm risk.

The entire Tri-State area is under severe risk for storms beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and until 4 a.m. Friday.

We will notice storms popping up in the late evening hours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., especially in the southern areas of the Tri-State. (WXIX)

Heavy downpours may bring some localized high water and flooding concerns.

FOX19 NOW Meterologist Frank Marzullo says we will notice storms popping up during the late evening hours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Midnight through 4 a.m. will see more of an organized pocket.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.