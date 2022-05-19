Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours, flooding concerns

Portions of the Tri-State are under severe risk for storms.
Portions of the Tri-State are under severe risk for storms.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to storm risk.

The entire Tri-State area is under severe risk for storms beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and until 4 a.m. Friday.

We will notice storms popping up in the late evening hours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., especially in the...
Heavy downpours may bring some localized high water and flooding concerns.

FOX19 NOW Meterologist Frank Marzullo says we will notice storms popping up during the late evening hours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Midnight through 4 a.m. will see more of an organized pocket.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

