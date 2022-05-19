First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours, flooding concerns
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day due to storm risk.
The entire Tri-State area is under severe risk for storms beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and until 4 a.m. Friday.
Heavy downpours may bring some localized high water and flooding concerns.
FOX19 NOW Meterologist Frank Marzullo says we will notice storms popping up during the late evening hours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Midnight through 4 a.m. will see more of an organized pocket.
