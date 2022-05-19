Middletown woman charged with killing sister ruled competent to stand trial, judge says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister was ruled competent to stand trial Thursday by a Butler County judge.

Monica Pennington was ruled competent to stand trial by Judge Keith Spaeth in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Pennington was indicted on October 20, 2021, in her sister’s shooting death and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

She told Middletown police the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington, was meant to be a murder-suicide, a city spokeswoman has said.

Monica Pennington also admitted to shooting her sister during an argument and alcohol was involved, according to the police chief.

There has been no further court date set in her case.

