New safety vest for first responders inspired by fallen officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new safety vest for first responders was inspired by an officer who lost his life in the line of duty in 2019.

The creator of the vest is Don Campbell, a police officer with Wyoming Police Department. Campbell says he noticed that even when first responders were wearing their high-visibility green safety vests, often times drivers can’t see them.

Campbell says the biggest inspiration behind his new illuminated vest was Colerain Township Officer Dale Woods.

Woods served with the Colerain Township Police Department for 15 years.

“Dale was quiet. Really reserved, but one of the best cops we had,” says Lieutenant Chris Phillips. “He was there for everybody.”

On January 24, 2019, Woods was managing traffic after a crash on Colerain Avenue. Woods was wearing a reflective safety vest.

While Woods was working to clear the scene, a pickup truck ran into him.

“It’s just a horrible combination of events that occurred that night,” says Phillips, “between it being dark, the distracting flashing lights from the Duke energy crews, the atmospheric environmental conditions, the rain and terrain. Just all combined to essentially create a condition where the driver essentially didn’t see Dale.”

Woods died three days after the crash.

There were no charges filed against the driver that hit Woods. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said there was no evidence that speed of impairment of the drive cause the accident.

Colerain Township police launched their own investigation and determined that although Woods had been wearing a reflective safety vest when he was hit, he had been indiscernible against the distracting backdrop of lights and vehicles.

“It’s comforting to know something was developed out of the tragedy,” says Phillips, “something good came from it.”

