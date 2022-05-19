Contests
NKY mother, children make mad dash as passing car opens fire: VIDEO

‘There are lives you could have taken and my kids could have been one of them.’
By Mike Schell
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LATONIA LAKES, Ky. (WXIX) - Shots rang out in a Kenton County neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a mother to rush her children into their home in an incident that was caught on camera.

Shaina Gross says she was outside with her kids Tuesday night when she heard gunshots coming from down the street and she went into a “complete panic.”

Kenton County Police Chief Michael Jones confirmed as many as five gunshots were fired in the area.

Police are looking for two white males and two white females in a 2005-2012 red Ford Mustang.

The chief says it is unclear if they were targeting someone specifically or just firing a gun for intimidation.

Gross’ security camera caught the car leaving the area and firing what sounds like two consecutive gunshots.

“They had to see me come out and holler for my girls and stuff and see me run my girls inside,” she said.

Kenton County PD sent two officers to Gross’ house Thursday afternoon for her to show them what she believes is a bullet hole in the side of her home.

”Any time that you have teenagers riding around, or what I believe to be teenagers or maybe young adults in a vehicle firing shots in a community, it endangers everybody,” Jones said. “It endangers the residents there... toddlers, kids that are out playing in their yards just trying to live a normal life.”

Speaking directly to those who fired the shots, Gross remarked, “There are lives you could have taken and my kids could have been one of them one day. And I couldn’t fathom losing my daughter.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

