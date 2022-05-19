Contests
Police: Jeep sought after driver fled crash that killed Cincinnati motorcyclist

The crash killed a 68-year-old man.
Police are searching for this Jeep and its driver after a fatal hit-skip crash in Springfield...
Police are searching for this Jeep and its driver after a fatal hit-skip crash in Springfield Township.(Springfield Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a deadly hit-skip crash earlier this month.

It happened May 9 around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Vine Street and Laurel Avenue in Springfield Township.

Police say 68-year-old Michael Paddy, of Cincinnati, was driving a motorcycle when the crash happened.

The vehicle pictured above was supposedly going south on Vine and continued south past Caldwell Drive after the crash.

EMS transported Paddy to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Police did not describe the crash itself, and the crash report is unavailable as of this writing.

The vehicle is a granite-colored 2019-2022 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with what police believe is red, aftermarket stickers on the side of the hood and front left fender.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to help identify the Jeep or the driver is urged to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.

