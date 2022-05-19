River Days return to Dayton, Kentucky this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Dayton, Kentucky, Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, and Manhattan Development group will host the second annual River Days Festival on Saturday, May 21.

The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats.

There will be live music, face painting, cornhole, food and drinks at the Manhattan Harbour development.

Food trucks will also be set up in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats.

In addition, you can cruise the river for $5 beginning at 3 p.m. and get a preview of the new three-season bar and restaurant called Scully’s on the River.

“Another thing we’re doing is we’re featuring the housing that we’re creating here,” Queen City Riverboats General Manager Sean Scully said. “So we actually have golf carts coming down to the parking lot that will take people that are interested to come to see our model units.”

The development along the river has been in the works for 10 years. Mario Christiforou says it’s exciting to see his vision become a reality.

“The location is unique,” Christoforou explained. “I think it is an underdeveloped part of Cincinnati, of Northern Kentucky. In any other city, this would be coveted land.”

