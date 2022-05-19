Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

River Days return to Dayton, Kentucky this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Dayton, Kentucky, Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, and Manhattan Development group will host the second annual River Days Festival on Saturday, May 21.

The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats.

There will be live music, face painting, cornhole, food and drinks at the Manhattan Harbour development.

Food trucks will also be set up in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats.

In addition, you can cruise the river for $5 beginning at 3 p.m. and get a preview of the new three-season bar and restaurant called Scully’s on the River.

“Another thing we’re doing is we’re featuring the housing that we’re creating here,” Queen City Riverboats General Manager Sean Scully said. “So we actually have golf carts coming down to the parking lot that will take people that are interested to come to see our model units.”

The development along the river has been in the works for 10 years. Mario Christiforou says it’s exciting to see his vision become a reality.

“The location is unique,” Christoforou explained. “I think it is an underdeveloped part of Cincinnati, of Northern Kentucky. In any other city, this would be coveted land.”

If you can’t make it this Saturday, you can find out more about the development here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
J.R. Roth
A felon pardoned by former Gov. Bevin was elected constable. He could soon have police powers
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky
Lola the dog
Florida truck driver desperate to find pup that went missing in Cincinnati

Latest News

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will debut at 18 West Fourth Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati location announced for immersive Van Gogh Experience
“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will debut at 18 West Fourth Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
Van Gogh Experience
Latonia Lakes mother rushes kids inside when bullets are fired
NKY mother, children make mad dash as passing car opens fire: VIDEO
Clair Mengel of Turpin High School testifies before a Congressional subcommittee on free speech...
Tri-State student testifies before Congress on ‘canceled’ speech in the classroom