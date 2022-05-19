Contests
Suspects in FOP fatal stabbing indicted on 53 charges, prosecutor’s office say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four suspects in a fatal stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge are indicted on 53 charges, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

Gmoser says the 53-count indictment was issued for three men and one woman: Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo-Flores, Luis Eduardo Hidalgo-Flores and Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio.

According to the indictment, 51 of the charges are for the three men. Those charges are murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

The remaining two charges are for Rodriguez-Remigio. Those charges are tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, the indictment says.

On May 7, Hamilton police were called to the FOP lodge on Joe Nuxhall Way around 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt says the lodge was hosting a private quinceañera when some uninvited guests arrived.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died from a stab wound, according to the Butler County Coroner.

Three other victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Burkhardt says the stabbing was an isolated incident targeting the victims.

Hamilton police are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrests of Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo-Flores and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo-Flores.

According to the report, Rodriguez-Remigio was arrested for allegedly hiding a weapon used in connection with the deadly stabbing and then lied to a police sergeant.

Hamilton police say murder warrants have been issued for (L to R) Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara,...
Hamilton police say murder warrants have been issued for (L to R) Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores, and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores(Hamilton Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.

Sara Elena Rodriguez is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with a deadly...
Sara Elena Rodriguez is under arrest for hiding a weapon used in connection with a deadly stabbing at the Hamilton FOP lodge, according to a report from Hamilton police.(Hamilton Police Department)

