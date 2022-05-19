Contests
Tri-State police agencies host third annual Light Ohio Blue Cruiser Caravan

The Cincinnati Police Department's third annual Light Ohio Blue caravan outside TQL Stadium
The Cincinnati Police Department's third annual Light Ohio Blue caravan outside TQL Stadium(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of police vehicles from law enforcement agencies across the Tri-State drove across town in formation for the third annual Light Ohio Blue Cruiser Caravan.

Undaunted by rain, the caravan of police cruisers and motorcycles started at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Hamilton Avenue and concluded outside TQL Stadium.

The event exists in part to show support for officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“I could only imagine what a family has to go through when it comes to losing a loved one for them doing their job,” said Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell.

Mitchell likens the job of a police officer to being a part of a family.

”I call it a marriage,” he said. “We have our good days and our bad days, but guess what? We can’t give up on you, don’t give up on us. We try to get better every single day.”

Light Ohio Blue continues all week long.

You can show your support for law enforcement and the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty by illuminating your home with blue lights.

