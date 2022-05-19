Tri-State police agencies host third annual Light Ohio Blue Cruiser Caravan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of police vehicles from law enforcement agencies across the Tri-State drove across town in formation for the third annual Light Ohio Blue Cruiser Caravan.

Undaunted by rain, the caravan of police cruisers and motorcycles started at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Hamilton Avenue and concluded outside TQL Stadium.

The event exists in part to show support for officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“I could only imagine what a family has to go through when it comes to losing a loved one for them doing their job,” said Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell.

Mitchell likens the job of a police officer to being a part of a family.

”I call it a marriage,” he said. “We have our good days and our bad days, but guess what? We can’t give up on you, don’t give up on us. We try to get better every single day.”

The rain couldn't stop the third annual #LightOhioBlue2022 Cruiser Caravan. Thank you to all the agencies who participated to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/cnTGkjaIyL — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 19, 2022

Light Ohio Blue continues all week long.

You can show your support for law enforcement and the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty by illuminating your home with blue lights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.