Cincinnati police investigation outside federal building downtown

Police investigate an unknown incident on Main Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
Police investigate an unknown incident on Main Street in Downtown Cincinnati.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have shut down the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in Downtown Cincinnati for an active investigation.

There will be no foot traffic or vehicle traffic allowed until further notice, police tweeted at 4:20 p.m.

5th Street is open to through traffic but Main Street north of 5th is closed.

Multiple K9 units are at the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

