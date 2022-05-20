Cincinnati police investigation outside federal building downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have shut down the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in Downtown Cincinnati for an active investigation.

There will be no foot traffic or vehicle traffic allowed until further notice, police tweeted at 4:20 p.m.

5th Street is open to through traffic but Main Street north of 5th is closed.

Multiple K9 units are at the scene.

#BreakingNow city and federal law enforcement are on the scene of shots fired at the federal building at 550 Main St. Police have Main Street between 5th and 6th shut down. I will work to keep you up to date as we learn more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uXk5FDD6tw — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) May 20, 2022

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

