Detectives looking for Tri-State man wanted for rape

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County detectives are searching for a man who is wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition.

John B. Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under the age of 15 over a period of several years.

Sheriff Larry Sims says attempts to locate and arrest Reynolds were unsuccessful.

Reynolds lives in Mason but may possibly be in the Union, Kentucky area, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is driving a dark gray 2017 Ford F-150 with Ohio registration JHW7637.

Detectives say Reynolds was associated with local Boy Scouts but the victims were not members.

They say they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Reynolds or any information that would assist detectives is being asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org

