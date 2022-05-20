Contests
Ex-P&G employee indicted for inducing panic after making ‘concerning statements’

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Procter & Gamble employee was indicted on multiple charges Friday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters announced the indictment of Benjamin Wood, 30, for two felony counts of inducing panic.

If convicted, Wood faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

P&G’s downtown office was shut down Wednesday, May 18, due to a “potential security concern.”

Deters says the Cincinnati Police Department was contacted Tuesday by officials at the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office regarding “concerning statements” that Wood made about his former employer, Procter & Gamble.

This included a statement from Wood saying he was going to “shut down the world via Cincinnati tomorrow.”

Wood was formerly employed by P&G, but was terminated in 2021, according to Deters.

Wood was located at his home in Kenton County and taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

