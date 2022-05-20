FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Storms, Flood Advisory early Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record rainfall soaked Cincinnati Thursday and more showers with thunderstorms are rumbling across the Tri-State early Friday, causing localized flooding.

A Flood Advisory is up until 8 a.m. for most of the region.

Nearly two inches of rain, 1.82, was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, snapping the previous record set in 2020 when 1.57 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Flood Advisory is over portions of southeastern Indiana (Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties); northern Kentucky )Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties) and Hamilton County in Greater Cincinnati.

At least one exit in downtown Cincinnati is underwater early Friday.

It’s on Fort Washington Way after you come off Interstate 471 and the Big Mac Bridge from northern Kentucky.

Cincinnati police said they are aware of it and at least one officer is going out to block it off.

Once the rain and storms move out later this morning, the sun will return and summerlike heat and humidity will set in for most of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feel-like temps of 90.

A cold front Sunday will bring cooler highs in the 70s, but it will still feel sticky with high humidity most of the day.

