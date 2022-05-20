FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Flash Flood Warning for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record rainfall soaked Cincinnati Thursday and more showers with thunderstorms rumbled across the Tri-State early Friday, causing localized flooding.

Parts of the region are under a Flash Flood Warning: Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren counties.

A Flood Advisory is up until 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. for most of the region, depending on where you live.

All this makes it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Storms bring heavy rain, Flood Advisory for morning rush. LIVE weather and traffic updates on FOX19 NOW Morning Newshttps://t.co/QqvkUoSB1q pic.twitter.com/43omezDAzJ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 20, 2022

Nearly two inches of rain, 1.82, was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, snapping the previous record set in 2020 when 1.57 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Flood Advisory is over portions of southeastern Indiana (Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties); northern Kentucky )Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties) and Hamilton County in Greater Cincinnati.

At least one exit in downtown Cincinnati is underwater early Friday.

🚨ALERT: Exit 1D already flooded & heavy rain in red exacerbating an already big problem: 50W access right now is not good. @FOX19 #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/INwUykYMto — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) May 20, 2022

It’s on Fort Washington Way after you come off Interstate 471 and the Big Mac Bridge from northern Kentucky.

Cincinnati police said they are aware of it and at least one officer is going out to block it off. It’s not clear when.

Heavy rain crossed the region at about 5:20 a.m., followed by several reports of crashes.

Three are causing lengthy delays:

EB I-275 at Ohio 747 in Springdale: Three lanes are closed and traffic is barely moving.

SB I-75 between Shepherd Lane and Cooper Avenue: Two lanes are shut down.

WB I-71 at Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash: Left lane blocked

Major delays EB I-275 at Ohio 747 in Springdale

3 lanes are closed due to a crash@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/G64iFImdjE — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 20, 2022

The rain around I-71 and Snider Rd in the Cincinnati area is absolutely pouring. Lots of vehicles slowing down and using their hazard lights. pic.twitter.com/Iux5phW6ne — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) May 20, 2022

More than 6,800 Duke Energy customers without power right now

That's down from more than 10K overnight@FOX19

More showers, storms rumbling thru right now

LIVE updates FOX19 NOW Morning News at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/Lop4kvXgZf — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 20, 2022

We're seeing lightning flash on traffic cameras over all of the highways pic.twitter.com/HAo4H0nGCR — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 20, 2022

In Clermont County’s Pierce Township, lightning struck a tree that took down a wire and utility pole, dispatchers say. No injuries were reported, but Concord Road is shut down between Norman Lane and Ohio 132.

Once the rain and storms move out later this morning, the sun will return and summerlike heat and humidity will set in for most of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feel-like temps of 90.

A cold front Sunday will bring cooler highs in the 70s, but it will still feel sticky with high humidity most of the day.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.