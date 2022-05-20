Get a ‘taste’ of Cincinnati International Wine Festival

Contests
By Kody Fisher
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati International Wine Festival is returning to Duke Energy Convention Center for the first time in two years.

The festival is a non-profit organized event with over 100 different wineries and more than 700 different wines.

FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher spoke with Miles MacDonnell, owner of Round Pond Winery, to get a little ‘taste’ of the festival Friday.

What order should [people] be drinking wines in?

“A typical way to go about these tastings is you start with the white wines and we’ll move you through the red wines,” says MacDonnell. “For us, we might start you with our chardonnay and then onto our sauvignon blanc and then onto our cabernets.”

For most winery owners, there’s a method to the order.

“[I]t’s just how it effects your pallet and the way we want to take on these wines,” MacDonnell adds.

MacDonnell says you don’t have to be a wine coinsurer to enjoy the event, because part of the fun is getting to learn.

His tips for wine tasting? “Get your wine. You’re going to want to smell it. Take in the nose - see what you get there. Then you’re going to taste the wine.”

He also advises pouring the remaining wine in the glass into a bucket, so that you’re not finishing every glass.

“[I]f you come to this tasting, you really don’t want to drink every single glass you’re given because you’re going to end up in a lot of trouble,” MacDonnell says, “so you’re going to want to use these buckets. The other really important item to find at these tastings is going to be this water over here.”

Tastings start Friday and last all weekend long. Tickets can be bought at the door or on Cincinnati International Wine Festival’s website.

