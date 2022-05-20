Contests
Hot and steamy entering the weekend

High temperatures Friday and Saturday will top out near 90º
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No more showers or storms to speak of for Friday, but impacts will linger, including high water and straight-line wind damage in part of the tri-state.

Friday morning’s clouds will quickly move out as very warm, muggy air moves back into the tri-state, and Cincinnati will have a high of 91. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.

It has been a while since Cincinnati has been in the 90s:

  • Last 90º+ Day in Cincinnati, 263 days ago, August 29, High Temp 91º
  • Normal High Friday and Saturday May 20th/21st is 76º
  • Record High Friday May 20th is 92º set in 1934 and Saturday 92° set in 1941
  • Forecast High Friday is 91º and Saturday is 90°

Another day of sticky heat and breezy winds will be with us on Saturday, though isolated showers and storms could develop in the evening hours and overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday will be wetter than Saturday, with widespread scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will also be cooler, but still seasonably warm in the mid 70s.

