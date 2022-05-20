Hot and steamy entering the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No more showers or storms to speak of for Friday, but impacts will linger, including high water and straight-line wind damage in part of the tri-state.

Friday morning’s clouds will quickly move out as very warm, muggy air moves back into the tri-state, and Cincinnati will have a high of 91. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.

It has been a while since Cincinnati has been in the 90s:

Last 90º+ Day in Cincinnati, 263 days ago, August 29, High Temp 91º

Normal High Friday and Saturday May 20th/21st is 76º

Record High Friday May 20th is 92º set in 1934 and Saturday 92° set in 1941

Forecast High Friday is 91º and Saturday is 90°

Another day of sticky heat and breezy winds will be with us on Saturday, though isolated showers and storms could develop in the evening hours and overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday will be wetter than Saturday, with widespread scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will also be cooler, but still seasonably warm in the mid 70s.

