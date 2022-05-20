Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans.

The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002.

Photos circulating on social media show the ride disassembled at the park. Before it was removed from the park’s website, it was described as “a two-person capsule that propels riders into the air up to 100 mph.”

The ride’s manufacturer, Funtime, also built the Orlando Freefall ride at Icon Park in Florida.

Investigators say a 14-year-old fell to his death while riding the FreeFall in March.

The teen’s parents are pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against Icon Park, the ride’s owner, the operators and the manufacturer.

Our sister station WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia asked officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture how that incident has impacted their work.

“Obviously the situation in Florida is a tragic event, and any time we see anything like that across the country, we look to see if there are any rides in Ohio that are made by that same manufacturer or are the same type of ride,” said Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.

There is a Slingshot ride made by the same manufacturer at Cedar Point as well. A spokesperson for the park says the Slingshot ride there remains in operation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.