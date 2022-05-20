Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

The ride was made by the same manufacturer as one from which a teen fell to his death in Florida.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans.

The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002.

Photos circulating on social media show the ride disassembled at the park. Before it was removed from the park’s website, it was described as “a two-person capsule that propels riders into the air up to 100 mph.”

The ride’s manufacturer, Funtime, also built the Orlando Freefall ride at Icon Park in Florida.

Investigators say a 14-year-old fell to his death while riding the FreeFall in March.

The teen’s parents are pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against Icon Park, the ride’s owner, the operators and the manufacturer.

Our sister station WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia asked officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture how that incident has impacted their work.

“Obviously the situation in Florida is a tragic event, and any time we see anything like that across the country, we look to see if there are any rides in Ohio that are made by that same manufacturer or are the same type of ride,” said Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.

There is a Slingshot ride made by the same manufacturer at Cedar Point as well. A spokesperson for the park says the Slingshot ride there remains in operation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; 11k without power
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case...
Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning
Police are searching for this Jeep and its driver after a fatal hit-skip crash in Springfield...
Police: Jeep sought after driver fled crash that killed Cincinnati motorcyclist
Latonia Lakes mother rushes kids inside when bullets are fired
VIDEO: NKY mother, children make mad dash as passing car opens fire
credit card 2
Police investigating credit card fraud at Delhi restaurant

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The...
Detectives looking for Tri-State man wanted for rape
Police investigate an unknown incident on Main Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
Scene clear after police investigation outside federal building downtown
Paul Brown Stadium would be the host venue for World Cup games
FIFA to announce World Cup 2026 host venues next month
TT's Take: "Top Chef" in season 19
TT's Take: "Top Chef" in season 19