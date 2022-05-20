New ‘meatball donut’ coming to West Chester IKEA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In honor of National Donut Day, the West Chester IKEA is brining a new treat to their menu.

IKEA is partnering with the Butler County Donut Trail to create a limited-edition ‘IKEA-inspired’ donut: a meatball donut.

The donut has a light and fluffy base with lingonberry glaze and sauce and then topped with an IKEA meatball or plant-based ball.

The new donut can be found at the IKEA on Ikea Way in West Chester on June 3, which is National Donut Day, and June 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.