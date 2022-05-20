Police: Arrest made in Fairview homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police homicide investigators say they arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the CUF neighborhood.

Investigators say Wesley Noble, 29, was arrested Thursday on an open murder warrant for the death of Wilmer Diaz.

Diaz, 19, was shot at the corner of Halstead and Eliza streets on April 20 around 5:44 p.m., according to investigators.

A second victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Wilmer Diaz, 19, was fatally shot on April 20 at Halstead and Eliza streets, homicide investigators say. (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.