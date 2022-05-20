Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; 11k without power
Police are searching for this Jeep and its driver after a fatal hit-skip crash in Springfield...
Police: Jeep sought after driver fled crash that killed Cincinnati motorcyclist
credit card 2
Police investigating credit card fraud at Delhi restaurant
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say
Procter & Gamble’s offices in downtown Cincinnati are closed Wednesday due to security...
Ex-P&G employee in custody after ‘threats’ against former employer

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday.
Chicago mayor speaks out against violence
Record rainfall soaked Cincinnati Thursday and more showers with thunderstorms are rumbling...
FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Flash Flood Warning for parts of Tri-State
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
Frank's Video Update
First Alert Weather Day