Police officers involved in shootout in Clermont County

A woman suffered a gunshot wound.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We are expecting an update from police at 7 p.m. A live feed of the briefing will be added to this story, and FOX19 will stream the briefing live on our Facebook page.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police officers were involved in a shootout that took place in Clermont County Friday afternoon.

Details are minimal at this time.

We know the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near Ohio State Route 28 in Miami Township.

Officers at the scene say a woman was armed with a weapon and that shots were fired at police. Police then shot back.

It isn’t clear that the woman is the one who opened fire, nor that an officer is the one who shot the woman, but the woman did suffer at least one gunshot wound.

Nobody has been transported to the hospital as of this writing.

It’s unknown at this time what law enforcement jurisdictions were involved.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

