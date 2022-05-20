Report: FIFA to announce World Cup 2026 host venues next month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Queen City will learn in less than a month whether we’ll be a host venue for the 2026 World Cup.

ESPN is reporting FIFA intends to announce the host sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.

Cincinnati is one of 17 US cities vying to be a World Cup Host City. Ten of the 17 will be chosen from the US, while the remaining cities will be in Mexico and Canada. Cincinnati and Kansas City are the only two Midwest cities competing for a slot.

Local officials comprising the 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out the red carpet for FIFA representatives last year.

The US Men’s National Team played the Mexico National Team a month later in a 2022 World Cup qualifier considered a small-scale test run for Cincinnati’s viability.

The projected economic impact could be up to $480 million for a World Cup host city, according to the organizing committee.

A World Cup bid for Cincinnati could bring approximately 40,000 jobs to the area, according to a study done by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global management consulting firm.

The match would be hosted at Paul Brown Stadium, which was built to accommodate soccer matches.

One potential issue with Cincinnati’s bid is the lack of a convention center hotel after the demolition of the much-maligned Millennium last year.

3CDC is spearheading an city-county effort to redevelop the convention center district including the construction of an 800-room hotel on the 4th Street parking lot south of the convention center.

3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners he hopes to bid out the project to national hotel brands and developers by the end of the year, with a completion date of end-2025 in sight.

The cost is expected to be around $360 million for the hotel alone, with the redevelopment of the convention center adding another $100 million. So far no funding mechanism has been established.

Cincinnati City Council and the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners agreed to appoint 3CDC in an oversight role of the convention center district redevelopment with the specific intention of expediting a long-delayed process ahead of the World Cup.

Leeper is set to make the same presentation (below) to Cincinnati City Council next week.

