School Bus Crash: Students, driver taken to hospital in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren County Friday morning, sending two children and the driver to a hospital, district officials say.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Ohio 22 & 3 and Stubbs Mills Road, district officials said on their website.

It was reported at 7:50 a.m. and Hamilton Township police remain at the scene investigating, according to Warren County dispatchers.

A box truck coming to the light at Ohio 22/3 and Stubbs Mills Road tried to stop in heavy rain, went left of center and hit the bus, according to Hamilton Township Police Captain Quillan Short

He described the incident as a minor crash and said the children and bus driver who went to the hospital had minor injuries as well.

Earlier Friday, police said in a tweet Stubbs Mills Road was closed in the area due to high water.

The parents of the two students taken to the hospital have been notified, the district’s website reads.

“If you were not already notified that your student has been transported to the hospital, your student will be transported via another Little Miami bus to LMES pending their release by first responders,” it states.

“Upon arrival to LMES, these students will be met with mental health support and will have time to decompress before going into the classroom. If you have to questions, please email communications @lmsdoh.org. Thank you.”

