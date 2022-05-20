Steamy Saturday ahead before storms return

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday night will feature mostly clear skies along with breezy, muggy and warm conditions. Overnight lows will bottom out only in the low 70s.

Another day of sticky heat will be with us on Saturday. Filtered sunshine through high-thin clouds will be in the tri-state through the bulk of the day, though more clouds will develop thanks to daytime heating. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and evening in the northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, with threats of strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall. After sunset, a line of showers and storms will move from west to east and bring these threats once more. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day given the timing and impacts of these storms in the tri-state.

Sunday will have morning showers with lingering afternoon showers to the east of Cincinnati. Highs will only be in the lower 70s under variably cloudy skies. Monday will also start off with cloud cover and cooler conditions, but highs quickly jump to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before more storms arrive for the middle and latter half of the work week in the tri-state.

