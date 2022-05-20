Tri-State road closures due to high waters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are reporting several road closures throughout the Tri-State due to high waters.

Goshen Police have reported a tree fell on top of a vehicle, according to a tweet from Clermont County Engineer’s Office. SR 132 between Cedarville and Woodville is currently shutdown. Police say the driver of the vehicle is okay.

This list is being updated as information becomes available.

Hamilton County

SB I-71 ramp to EB I-275.

Butler County

West Chester: International Boulevard between Duff Drive and Crescentville Road.

West Chester: Windisch Road between Allen Road and Crescentville Road.

Hamilton Township: Stubbs Mills Road between U.S. Route 22 and Mason Morrow Millgrove Road.

Hamilton Township: State Route 48 between Harrison Road and Stapleford Manor.

Clermont County

Miami Township: Branch Hill Miamiville Road near Decade Lane (due to a water main break).

Goshen: SR 132 between Cedarville and Woodville.

